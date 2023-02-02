CHAMPION – Special Olympics Pennsylvania will return to Seven Springs Mountain Resort for the 2023 Winter Games – a first since COVID-19 paused the gathering two years ago.
From Feb. 14 to 16, hundreds of athletes, coaches and volunteers from all corners of the state will gather to participate in three days of winter sports, including alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.
“We couldn’t be happier to return to the Seven Springs Mountain Resort for this year’s Winter Games,” said Mike Ermer, SOPA’s Western Competition Director.
He said the games’ athletes “never stopped training.
“That, combined with the incredible work done by our coaches, volunteers and Winter Games committee, is sure to make this year’s competition one of the most special Winter Games we’ve ever had,” he said.
In addition to the Games, there will be opening ceremonies featuring musical performances, a fireworks display and the official lighting of the Olympic Cauldron by athletes and members of law enforcement.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
