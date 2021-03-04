Special Olympics Pennsylvania will hold its Virtual Winter Games with a series of online events from Friday through March 13.
SOPA’s two annual winter competitions – Winter Games and Indoor Winter Games – were combined to form the virtual games. The competition celebrates the success of nearly 800 SOPA athletes and coaches who have been training and competing in at-home floor hockey skills and the Fitness Heptathlon.
The Fitness Heptathlon provides participants with the opportunity to select seven different fitness exercises in which to train over a 10-week period.
Participants are divisioned, earn points based upon their performance improvement level in each exercise and are given awards based on their composite score.
Virtual events will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and March 12 and 5 and 7 p.m. March 13 on SOPA’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
