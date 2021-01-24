Get ready to have a freezing good time.
Special Olympics Pennsylvania is holding its statewide at-home polar plunge challenge – PA Polar Pop – and inviting people to sign up, pop a balloon of ice water over their head, share their pop experience via social media and challenge their friends and family to participate.
“Throughout Pennsylvania, we usually have eight in-person Polar Plunges, but with the pandemic, we wanted to make sure that everything was safe so we made the decision to go virtual,” said Hailey Fuzak, manager, marketing and public relations for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.
“One of our volunteers came up with this idea of still being able to do a cold water challenge, but we’re bringing it to everyone virtually and in a creative way.”
Individuals and groups wanting to be involved can register at www.PAPolarPop.org.
“You register for what type of popper you want to be, or if cold water challenges aren’t your thing but you still want to participate, we have options for that as well,” Fuzak said.
Participants are asked to pledge and raise a minimum of $50 to receive an official PA Polar Pop T-shirt. As pledges increase, they’ll become eligible to earn additional incentives.
“You film yourself popping the balloon, and you can share why you’re supporting Special Olympics,” Fuzak said.
“Once you do the pop, we’re asking that you post it on your social media channels and tag five friends who you’d like to join your team or donate.”
At the culmination of the event, people are invited to come together virtually on Feb. 27 for a PA Polar Pop celebration that will highlight various challenge videos, feature special guests and have dancing.
“People love to get creative and be unique with the plunge, so we’re still giving them that opportunity, and we’ll be having a Pop Costume Contest and the winner will be announced during the celebration,” Fuzak said.
The goal is to raise $500,000.
“The motto is ‘Freezin’ for a Reason,’ so you’re getting cold so that way the hearts of our athletes all around the state will be warm to know that there are people out there who are supporting and cheering them on and wanting them to excel and succeed,” Fuzak said.
Funds support year-round sports training and competition for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities.
“We serve 20,000 athletes and it’s giving them the opportunities to continue to get off the sidelines and get on to the fields and courts,” Fuzak said.
“It supports all of our health initiatives and our leadership opportunities, so it’s really supporting our athletes in everything that they get to do.”
For more information, visit www.specialolympicspa.org.
