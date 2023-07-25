JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The following events will be held in conjunction with the AAABA Tournament that will be held at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown:
• The Classic Vinyl Concert Series will present music from its “Chicago IX” and “The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1” performance at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Cost for the pre-game concert is ticket admission price.
• The Cambria County Backpack Project will collect nonperishable food items on Aug. 2.
Those who bring a food item will receive $1 off admission to the game.
