A special election to fill the 59th Legislative District seat that was left vacant with the death of State Rep. Mike Reese, a Republican, will take place on May 18, the same day as the commonwealth’s primaries.
Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Reese, who tested positive for COVID-19, died from a reported brain aneurysm on Jan. 2, first joined the Pennsylvania House of Representatives after winning an election in 2008. Reese, 42, ran unopposed for a seventh term in 2020.
“Rep. Reese set an example for every legislator to follow, and he is greatly missed in the chamber by members and close friends on both sides of the aisle,” Cutler said in a released statement. “His commitment to his family and his constituents could never be questioned, and he leaves enormous shoes to fill on our House Republican leadership team.”
Candidates for the seat “will be selected by a process designated by their respective political parties,” according to Cutler’s announcement.
The reliably Republican district includes parts of Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
“We all feel bad that Rep. Reese is gone,” Somerset County Democratic Party Chairwoman Shelley Glessner said. “But politics are politics. I hate to say that. They still go on.”
Somerset County Republican Committee Chairman Guy Berkebile could not be contacted immediately for comment.
The 59th District offices, including the one at Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, remain open to serve constituents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.