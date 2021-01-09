A special election will be held to fill the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Mike Reese, state officials said Friday.
Reese died at a Greensburg hospital on Jan. 2 following an apparent brain aneurysm, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said. The 42-year-old Republican had represented Pennsylvania’s 59th Legislative District since 2009.
In an email to The Tribune-Democrat, the director of communications for the Pennsylvania Department of State, Wanda Murren, provided the following explanation of the procedure for filling the vacant seat:
“Under the Election Code, when a vacancy occurs in either house of the General Assembly, the presiding officer – in this case, the House Speaker – shall, within 10 days after the vacancy, issue a writ of election to the county board or boards of election and to the Secretary of the Commonwealth for a special election to fill the vacancy.
“The special election shall be held at the next primary, municipal or general election scheduled at least 60 days after the writ is issued, or an earlier date that is at least 60 days after the writ is issued.”
The Speaker of the House of Representatives is Rep. Bryan Cutler, a Lancaster County Republican. His communications director, Mike Straub, said in an email Friday that the writ for a special election to fill the vacancy left by Reese’s death had not yet been issued, but that an announcement some time next week was anticipated.
The 59th Legislative District includes Conemaugh Township, Jenner Township, Boswell Borough and Jennerstown Borough in Somerset County, as well as a large portion of Westmoreland County, including the boroughs of Bolivar, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward.
