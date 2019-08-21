A Johnstown-area drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility will celebrate the graduation of a class from its long-term treatment program on Saturday and Sunday.
Officials from Peniel Residential Treatment Center, 760 Cooper Ave., billed the event, which is free and open to the public, as “an unforgettable celebration of restoration.”
Raymond Culpepper, first assistant general overseer of the Church of God of Cleveland, Tennessee, will speak at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Rev. Rhonda Brown, women’s ministries director for the Florida Church of God and member of Peniel’s Board of Directors, will speak at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Event organizers said in an email that the weekend event will provide attendees with the chance to “experience some of the most powerful speakers you will ever encounter and to hear the most moving testimonies of restoration and God’s grace.”
