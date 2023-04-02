LILLY, Pa. – The 1924 Ku Klux Klan riot in Lilly was examined on Sunday as not only an important local historic event, but also a warning about the evils of hate and racism in modern times.
Approximately 400 armed Klansmen invaded Lilly on April 5, 1924, upset that area coal mines had fired Klan members and hired Catholic immigrants. Residents of Lilly, a United Mine Workers of America stronghold, fought back. Three men were killed in the altercation.
UMWA District 2 President Nick Molnar – speaking at a forum held on Sunday at the Lilly-Washington Public Library as part of the Annual Commemoration of the History of Working People, hosted by the Pennsylvania Labor History Society and the Battle of Homestead Foundation – described the Klansmen’s presence as a “feeble attempt to intimidate the citizens of this fine, fair community.”
“We live in the country that we do because people a hundred years ago stood up to hate, they stood up to prejudice,” said Dan Kane, UMWA secretary–treasurer emeritus. “We wind up listening to people who don’t have our best interest at heart. I’m tired of people solving problems in this country by telling us who to hate and who to fear. It’s time to stop.”
The two-day annual commemoration began on Saturday at the Slovak Educational Club in Windber, where panelists discussed a 1922-23 UMWA strike for union recognition in Windber, immigration, and women in the coal and steel industries.
Almost a century later, the nation is still dealing with racism and anti-immigrant sentiment in its politics, culture and the day-to-day lives of citizens, speakers at the forum in Lilly said.
“It just reminds you that, as Mark Twain allegedly said, ‘History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes,’ ” Pennsylvania Labor History Society President Jim Young said. “I think this is the rhyming part of this very tough situation that miners found themselves in in the 1920s.”
UMWA District 2 Vice President Chuck Knisell said during his keynote address that the country is “close to falling backwards to where we were in 1924.”
He stressed the need for educating children and holding public events to openly discuss the issues because “it’s always a good day when people come together to stand against fascism, racism and hate.”
“This needs to be here for our children,” Knisell said. “This needs to be here for the folks that aren’t even born yet. They have to have it because there’s always going to be somebody like the Klan. There’s always going to be somebody like the coal companies that are going to try to bring people down and take things from them.”
Several other subjects were discussed on Sunday, including how women got the right to vote, women and Black people in the workplace, and education. Attendees also visited local historic monuments.
