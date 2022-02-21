JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Using comedic videos of himself recounting relatable stories, Gerry Brooks shared what some educators in his audience described as an inspirational message on Monday.
“The whole purpose is encouragement and support,” Brooks said.
The elementary principal from Kentucky was this year’s National Speaker Series guest at Richland High School. Educators from across the region gathered in the building’s auditorium to hear him speak on a variety of topics related to education.
Richland, Conemaugh Township, Windber Area, Somerset Area, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Central Cambria and Cambria Heights school districts sponsor the program, along with St. Francis University.
Brooks told the crowd that he had two goals for his presentation: to help them as individuals and to provide topics of conversation they could take back to their colleagues. His primary message was reminding the teachers and administrators that they had the power to change the climate and culture of where they work.
“More than anything, I just feel inspired by him,” Richland geometry teacher Brady Keane said afterward. She’s been looking forward to hearing from Brooks since he was announced as the speaker.
The Kentucky principal has garnered a large following across several social media platforms for his funny videos and relatable anecdotes.
Keane said she wanted to take the meaningful messages he shared, especially about giving students dignity, back to her classroom.
Throughout the two-hour speech, Brooks told the audience to accept people who have different personalities than them, get on the same page as their colleagues, accept the mistakes of others, communicate with their coworkers, plan fun activities and be participants, not bystanders.
As he moved through each talking point, Brooks provided stories to back them up. For example, when discussing climate and culture, he advised the educators to stock up on snacks that their coworkers like so they can be given out during difficult days. He said a small gesture such as that can have a large impact.
He also reminded everyone in the room that they’re “dealing with someone’s baby,” regarding students. Brooks held up a pacifier for demonstration and said he buys one for each of his teachers when they start so that they remember that.
Dominic Vescovi, a junior high math teacher at Forest Hills, described the event as motivational and said Brooks hit on a lot of important points.
“He understands what you’re going through as a teacher,” he said.
Vescovi is going to take what he learned on Monday and use it to build more meaningful relationships with his students.
For Shane McGregor, a ninth-grade English teacher at Central Cambria, the experience acted as a reminder why he pursued a career in education. He was particularly impressed by the allegory of a coffee cup.
Brooks shared a story from his childhood in which a teacher turned a classmate’s submission of a used mug at a gift exchange into a signature cup full of treats. McGregor said he’s going to buy a plain coffee mug to keep on his desk as a reminder of that story and how much he can impact a student’s life with a simple gesture.
Brooks said afterward that he leverages humor as a way to draw audiences in and then uses that attention to teach them a lesson. When educators leave his presentations, he wants them to feel encouraged and reminded that they’re all in this together.
“His message is so clear and it reinforces what we’re trying to do,” Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said, calling the presentation inspiring.
