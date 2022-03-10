JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Entrepreneur Mike Hill and college professor Len Lawson will visit Johnstown on Wednesday for a speaker event at Greater Johnstown High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
The event is sponsored by the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund and the SPARKS Pitt-Johnstown seed grant project.
“One of the things that I wanted to make sure we did this year with the Fisher fund was get into the school,” said Alexis Fisher, sister of Ron Fisher, a late reporter for The Tribune-Democrat after whom the fund is named.
She wanted to engage Greater Johnstown School District because, during the fund’s Black History Month poster and essay contest, participating students there expressed a desire to talk and hear more about African American history and education, which is the goal of the fund. The district is also her and her brother’s alma mater.
Alexis Fisher reached out to The Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer about this idea, and he put her in touch with Greater Johnstown educators Christian Wrabley and Eric Wentz.
Through the teacher connection, she was introduced to Tuangtip Klinbubpa-Neff (Noon), a Pitt-Johnstown assistant professor of English literature who is the principal investigator for the SPARKS fund, which aims to bring awareness to diversity, equity and inclusion at the university and the surrounding community.
“This event has brought us together because, when Alexis started talking about a guest speaker and what we could do, I had known that Noon had secured a grant for events such as this,” Wrabley said.
Together, the group began working on the event and wanted to feature a writer and entrepreneur.
“The speakers represent what Ron liked,” Alexis Fisher said.
On Wednesday, Hill and Lawson will begin by speaking to about 350 students at the high school, Wrabley said. Then a select group will gather for break-out sessions with the speakers.
Lawson, a published poet and an assistant professor of English at Newberry College in South Carolina, will meet with students interested in writing. Hill is going to talk to a gathering of athletes and share his story of overcoming Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“They’re excited to come and share their stories,” Wrabley said. He added that the students are looking forward to hearing the speakers’ messages.
Those talks will be followed by a poster exhibition at 5 p.m. at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt- Johnstown campus, focusing on what SPARKS has done regarding diversity, equity and inclusion activities at the university.
The exhibition will also act as a debut for the new office of diversity, equity and inclusion at Pitt-Johnstown, Klinbubpa-Neff said.
Hill and Lawson will speak at the exhibition. Hill will talk from 6:30 to 7:05 p.m., and Lawson will take over from 7:10 to 7:50 p.m.
“Our major focus for this event is to empower the voice of all students at both campuses,” Klinbubpa-Neff said. Her goal is for the learners and undergraduates to become comfortable enough to discuss what they feel strongly about.
The speaker event is the second endeavor of the Fisher fund to preserve Ron Fisher’s legacy of community impact and positivity.
“It means a lot to me and my family to see the fund grow and make an impact on the community,” Alexis Fisher said. “It’s turned out to be way bigger than what I anticipated in just two years’ time.”
To register for the public event at Pitt-Johnstown, visit https://bit.ly/3vSZbPZ. Registration will also be available at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.