CRESSON, Pa. – Speaking to Mount Aloysius College’s Class of 2022, Nicktown native Renée Martin-Nagle encouraged the graduates to find the North Stars – the guiding points of light – in their own lives.
Martin-Nagle, as part of her commencement address on Saturday, shared stories from her experiences as a daughter, mother, grandmother, lawyer, professor, author, businesswoman and world traveler. Her personal journey has included serving on the Board of Trustees of Mount Aloysius College, teaching at the University of Strathclyde in Scotland and founding Ripple Effect, which provides services in international water law and integrated water resources management.
“So what did I learn about North Stars that I can share with you?” Martin-Nagle said. “I learned that each of us has our own unique energy and mass, just like a star, and that our energy and mass can be attracted to the gravity of things larger than ourselves.”
She explained that even though the vast majority of the universe is dark matter and energy, there are stars that “shine through the night.”
Martin-Nagle also shared her connection as a fellow Mount Aloysius graduate.
“I’ve learned that we can have several North Stars in our lifetimes, and they can involve family, careers, public service, sports and other things,” Martin-Nagle said. “The stars can also change depending on your stage of life. But the brightest North Star calling to us should always be the one leading our values. As graduates of Mount Aloysius, we are well aware of the mercy values – mercy, justice, hospitality and service, as well as integrity, spirituality and compassion. In my experience, that set of values serves well as the primary compass point on our journey through this human experience.”
More than 200 students formed the graduating class that was honored inside the Athletic, Convocation, and Wellness Center during a ceremony that Mount Aloysius College President John McKeegan described as “a day for joy, to celebrate not only your hard work, but also the support and sacrifices of your loved ones.”
Enoch Quarcoo, a student from England, shared his thoughts in a poem that ended: “Best four years of my life. That is true without a doubt. I’ve learned so many lessons. Way too many to even count. It’s ‘see you later,’ not ‘goodbye.’ I still plan to be around. I won’t forget this place. It’s my home. It’s The Mount.”
