JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sixty years after Martin Luther King Jr. gave his historic “I Have a Dream” speech, it’s now up to “us” to make his dream a reality, the Rev. Brian Hutton Jr. said on Sunday in downtown Johnstown.
“Each of us has a part to play,” the Pittsburgh-area pastor said, describing how today’s generations can advance King’s objective.
Hutton, a Johnstown native who works as a meteorologist for WTAE in Pittsburgh and leads Mount Olive Baptist Church in Rankin, was the keynote speaker at a musical memorial to King’s life and work – featuring a performance from 27 Johnstown Symphony Orchestra members and focusing on the continued pursuit of racial harmony.
Hutton joined event organizers from Johnstown’s NAACP branch, the JSO and Christ Centered Community Church at the State Theater of Johnstown to celebrate King before a packed crowd of more than 150 people.
The NAACP and local faith groups have orchestrated King-focused events for decades, but Sunday’s event at the State Theater was billed as the first of its kind in town.
JSO Musical Director James Blachly led the 27-piece orchestra, while the Rev. Brandon King directed Johnstown’s Community Choir through selections of praise music, hip-hop and classical arrangements.
“This is what unity looks like,” said the Rev. Sylvia King, a Johnstown City Council member and pastor of Christ Centered Community Church, addressing the crowd.
She and Blachly said the event’s roots were planted two years ago as a way to use the binding power of music to bring together people of every color, background and faith.
“The more we get together,” event emcee Jeffrey Wilson said, “the more things get better.”
Hutton challenged members of the audience to work to make a difference every day – in small ways that can grow into movements over time.
“Too often, when we talk about change ... we strive to do something big,” he said, evoking Martin Luther King’s March on Washington and Rosa Parks’ Montgomery bus boycott.
But even those historic acts were started years earlier – even decades earlier – by smaller groups who took far less celebrated steps to make the U.S. a better, fairer place, Hutton said.
“You don’t have to impact thousands of people to make a difference. It only takes an act of one person to make a difference in someone’s life,” he said.
Just by reaching out to a struggling neighbor, taking time to listening to someone with different beliefs or skin color, or having lunch with someone lonely, “that’s how we help achieve that dream,” Hutton said.
“It’s about making change piece by piece,” he said. “It’s making sure everyone has a seat and giving everyone a seat at the table.”
NAACP Johnstown president Alan Cashaw described Johnstown as “one big family” that can only overcome its challenges together.
“Let’s continue on,” he said. “There’s strength in unity ... and we can each play a part.”
The Rev. Terry Knipple, of Franklin Street United Methodist Church, said moments such as Sunday’s event can make a difference.
“My prayer ... is that we can walk out of here with fresh ears and fresh eyes to see our neighbors that are struggling and learn how to love our neighbors,” he said.
Johnstown resident Kitty McKinney said she left the event inspired by what she heard. The message of love and unity might seem like common sense, McKinney said – “but it’s something we all need to hear.”
