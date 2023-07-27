JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A spaghetti dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at St. John Gualbert Cathedral Activities Center, 110 Adams St., downtown Johnstown.
Takeout will be available.
There will be a 50/50 and a basket raffle.
Proceeds will benefit St. John Gualbert Cathedral.
Cost is $10 for adults, $7 for children 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and younger.
Tickets can be purchased at the parish rectory or at the door.
