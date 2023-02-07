JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A spaghetti dinner to benefit Marissa (Horrell) Muennink will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Ferndale fire hall, 618 Westinghouse Ave., Ferndale.
Muennink was recently diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor and is going through chemotherapy and radiation.
Proceeds will be used to aid in medical costs and loss of income.
Dinner tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance by calling 814-242-7507 or 814-248-9454, or at Salon Vizions, 1758 Lyter Drive, Lower Yoder Township.
Walk-ins are welcome for the bake sale, 50/50 and raffle drawings.
A GoFundMe account has been set up at gofund.me/45e1eeb2.
