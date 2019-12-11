WINDBER – A one-stop shop for beauty and balance opened its doors this week in Windber.
Positive Images Spa Shoppes, located at 427 Park Place, held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, inviting the public to celebrate the opening of four independent beauty businesses located within the Spa Shoppes.
"I feel like when you look good and feel good about yourself it just makes your day a whole lot better," said Tracy Todorich, owner of Positive Images Spa Shoppes. "So here we want to create an atmosphere for women or men to come in and feel good about themselves – whether it's getting their hair done, their nails, a massage – and just make everybody have a wonderful day.
"So we developed this just to help people feel good about themselves," she said. "And we created an atmosphere here that is very relaxing and we just welcome everyone to come and take care of themselves and pamper themselves."
The four beauty businesses now operating in the Park Place shop include LUSH Salon Hair and Nails, SWANKY Skin and Lash Studio, Crazy Beautiful Microblading and Natural Balance Massage.
"We are so happy to be a part of the Windber community and we have everything under one roof, so we have hair, nails, microblading, eyelash extensions, massage, facials, waxing," said Todorich, who also owns Crazy Beautiful Microblading. "So everything to make you feel beautiful, look beautiful, we have it all under one roof."
Emillee Nelson, owner of SWANKY Skin and Lash Studio, said it was exciting to be operating her own small business.
"I'm super excited to be here in Windber," she said. "I grew up close to Windber, so it's close to home. I'm excited because SWANKY Skin and Lash Studio is an upscale esthetics studio, which is something this area currently lacks.
"I'm excited to bring my skin care knowledge and my passion to everyone in the area."
Nancy Reahm, Lush Salon manager, said she was also excited and looking forward to being able to offer the area an experience not to be duplicated anywhere else locally.
"We're super excited just because there are some small salons in the area, but we're really looking forward to adding a little bit higher-end experience for them, and a more intimate feel," Reahm said. "And we're just excited to share our passion with everybody in Windber."
Wednesday's ribbon-cutting was a dream fulfilled for Natural Balance Massage owner Suzanne Hunt.
"Just having the opportunity to live out a vision that I had when I first started in this profession," she said. "I think I had an idea of what direction I was interested in going and it's just been really exciting to see it come to life.
"You sort of imagine something for a long time and then all of a sudden it is a reality."
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the group of Windber entrepreneurs thanked Johnstown Area Regional Industries and Startup Alleghenies for their assistance throughout the startup process.
JARI entrepreneurial coach Blake Fleegle worked closely with several of the new business owners leading up to the grand opening, and said Wednesday was a win for the entire community.
"To have all of these places in one group is really neat to see," Fleegle said. "This is an excellent spot to go for all of your beauty needs."
