JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Southmont Borough Council has presented a 1-mill property tax increase for the 2023 budget.
The council’s final adoption of a $862,000 general fund budget with a 1-mill tax increase is scheduled for the council's Dec. 12 meeting.
The tax increase would generate $22,000 for the borough, borough manager Amanda Layton said.
Divided among the borough's total number of property owners, council budget committee chairwoman Sheree Speicher said, "It's a modest increase of $20 per household, depending on what their assessment is."
Across homes in Southmont Borough, the mean average assessment is $16,400.
Multiplied by a 0.001 mill rate increase – a mill equals one-thousandth of a dollar – the increase comes to $16.40 per the mean average household, according to the Cambria County Tax Assessment office.
Between the total 18 mills currently levied by the borough as well as 89.2 mills levied by the Westmont Hilltop School District, the annual property tax payments for an average mean property in Southmont is more than $2,200.
Borough councilman Doug Beri Jr. said he does not want to raise taxes further. Beri voted against the tentative budget with a tax increase presented Monday; it was approved by all other members – Eric Muncert, Herb Ewald, Richard Burkert, Kevin Pile, Bob Morgan and Speicher.
“With the school district’s 3-mill increase for the 2022-23 school year and record inflation, this is, in my opinion, not a fair time to increase the tax burden on borough residents,” Beri said.
A 1-mill tax increase is not necessary to balance the budget, he said.
"The reasons cited for the increase during the budget committee meeting were to have additional funds in our line item for paving, which would only amount to about $22,000 more – that’s not a lot of paving,” he said.
Beri said raising taxes is not a sustainable solution for addressing road repairs.
“I feel we need a more comprehensive approach to addressing roads,” he said.
The council's proposed budget of $862,000 is a $54,000 increase over the current year's budget.
Among the rising expenses, Southmont's contribution to the West Hills Police Department budget is set to increase by $16,000 to $265,000.
The budget line item for rebuilding streets is $43,000, which is an increase of $38,000 from $5,000 budgeted for the current year. With sewer work taking place over the past eight years, roads were neglected out of necessity, Speicher said.
"Everything has gone up," Speicher said. "People want good police protection, which I think we have a very good police department. And then there's the cost of fuel, electricity and what it costs for highways. We did have a debate – and when it came to what we could cut out to not have an increase, the majority believed the increase was necessary."
