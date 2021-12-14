JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Southmont Borough Council held the line on taxes, giving approval on Monday to a balanced 2022 general fund budget of more than $800,000 with no property tax increase.
The budget had been advertised and available for public review since November, and the council unanimously approved it. It is set to go into effect on Jan. 1.
Highlights of the budget include a decrease in the council and mayoral stipends and a 6% cost-of-living increase for administration payroll, as well as for highway department employees, budget documents show.
The budget also includes a $13,000 increase in expenses for the West Hills Regional Police Department. Recreation and parks expenses represent a decrease of $3,000 by eliminating the council’s contribution to Cambria County Library.
On Monday, the council also discussed priorities in the new year, which include cracking down on blighted properties and enforcing residential codes. Council members agreed that the borough is experiencing problems of unused vehicles and furniture outside homes.
“Codes enforcement has to be stepped up,” Councilman Bill Trevorrow said.
