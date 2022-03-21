JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Southmont Borough Council is looking for a new member after member Sheree Speicher resigned Monday.
She was absent from Monday’s council meeting at the municipal building, at which the council approved her resignation with regret.
Speicher served on the seven-member council for eight years and resigned to take care of some personal responsibilities, she said in a phone interview.
To fill the vacancy she leaves behind, the board will place a newspaper advertisement.
“People will send in resumes, and the whole council will appoint a new member at the next meeting,” Council Chairman Bill Trevorrow said. “I’m sad to see Sheree go, but I understand.”
By state law, the council has 30 days to appoint a new member to complete Speicher’s term, said the council’s solicitor, Michael Carbonara. The council’s next meeting, April 18, is within that time frame. The council plans to appoint a new member at that meeting.
Roof repairs on hold at municipal building
The Southmont council also decided to put roof repairs for the municipal building on hold while price inflation soars.
“The price of materials is outrageous,” Trevorrow said.
The council had received bids north of $150,000 for the project, he said.
“Right now, we have no roof issues,” he said. “The roof is just starting to approach the end of its lifespan and it will need done in the next couple of years.”
In addition, the council approved demolishing an old metal barn that formerly served the borough’s fire department. After the demolition of the structure, which is near the borough’s playground on Diamond Boulevard, the council may propose another use for the plot.
“It’s zoned for green space,” borough street commissioner Harry Lingenfelter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.