Southmont Borough Council President Bill Trevorrow has resigned, opening the door for a council appointee to fill in until the next municipal election in 2023.
Trevorrow was reelected in the 2021 municipal election to a four-year term that started six months ago in January.
Under Pennsylvania code, the council has 30 days to appoint a replacement. That person would serve on the council until the next municipal election in 2023 and must then be elected to fill the remainder of Trevorrow's term, Cambria County Elections Office staff said.
The council accepted Trevorrow's resignation Friday and approved advertising the open position to potential applicants who reside in the borough.
In his letter, Trevorrow did not discuss reasons for his resignation. He was absent from the meeting and did not return calls.
Council Vice President Eric Muncert assumed Trevorrow's role Friday in his absence.
The council's special meeting on Friday also included approval of documents to allow contractors to start work on a previously awarded $281,500 contract to repair the Cheney Run headwall.
The proposed project includes the replacement of an existing headwall, concrete repairs and replacement of existing inlet structures behind Leon and State streets.
That project will be funded with more than $200,000 allocated to the borough through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. And the remaining portion of the cost will be funded by a county grant, borough officials said.
