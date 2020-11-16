The Southmont Borough Council passed a tentative 2021 budget with plans for a 3-mill property tax increase.
Finance Committee Chairman Kevin Pile said the increase is needed for several projects – paving roads, a new roof for the municipal building on Wonder Street, a state-mandated stormwater project at Cheney Run and increased costs of police services from the West Hills Regional Police.
After voting to raise taxes, for a brief moment Monday night, a majority of the council also voted to end bus service in the borough because the Cambria County Transit Authority increased the price of the borough’s contract by $460 to a total of $4,460.
That decision didn’t last long, however. Council President Sheree Speicher convinced council members to vote again and keep the service.
It was the principle of the matter for those who initially voted no, said councilman Bill Trevorrow. He emphasized that CamTran was “flush with money from Uncle Sam (for pandemic relief)” and recently gave a raise to its top executive, Rose Lucey-Noll, but not its drivers.
However, Speicher was more concerned about how the decision would impact the borough’s residents.
“There are many elderly people who depend on it for medical appointments and groceries,” she said. “Everyone in this room has a car and can get around on their own schedule, but there are people who need the bus.”
Trevorrow, Ed Danyluk, Herb Ewald and Kevin Pile initially voted to end the bus service, but were persuaded by Speicher to join herself, Bob Morgan and Richard Rodgers to keep CamTran service.
In the end, it was a unanimous decision to approve CamTran’s price increase.
The tax increase also was unanimously approved. Aside from an increase last year, the borough has gone about 20 years without a tax increase, Speicher said.
The proposed total millage with the increase for 2021 is 18 mills. Property owners can calculate how much they would owe in taxes for 2021 by multiplying their property’s assessed value by the millage rate of 0.018.
For a property with an assessed value of $15,000, the 2021 property tax bill, including the 0.018 millage rate, would be $270 or a $45 increase from the current rate set at 0.015. It’s a 20% increase.
The increase would generate $66,000 in revenue for the borough’s $810,000 2021 tentative budget, Pile said.
That budget, approved unanimously Monday, is on public display starting Tuesday. A final vote on the budget is set for the council’s December meeting.
