Southmont Borough officials voted to approve a 2-mill increase to their 2020 general budget this week.
Borough Council President Richard Rogers said increasing the property tax will help to offset a portion of the borough’s anticipated expenses.
“There’s just a general increase in everything,” he said. “We’re just playing catch up.”
During Monday’s Borough Council meeting, officials passed a $2.5 million budget, increasing the tax rate to 14.25 mills.
The tax hike, which is the borough’s first since 2008, will equate to an increase of about $40 per Southmont Borough household, according to Rogers.
“We haven’t increased the millage for a number of years, and now it’s catching up to us,” the borough president said. “We really reviewed the budget as much as we could.
“We looked at everything, and it just reached a point where the expenditures have continued to increase for the last 11 years and we haven’t increased the revenues,” Rogers said.
“So it’s now at a point where we just needed to increase revenues.”
