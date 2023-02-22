JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although they won’t be paying taxes, Southmont Borough is welcoming some new high-profile residents that are garnering lots of attention. A pair of bald eagles is starting a family in a large tree high above Menoher Boulevard near the intersection of Barnett Street.
The nest was noticed earlier this year by local bird enthusiasts, and rumors of the feathered family’s new home were soon confirmed as photographers captured both male and female eagles either in the nest or perched in nearby trees.
Phyllis Terchanik, of Coopersdale, who has been seriously photographing eagles and other birds since 2010, quickly found the nest and got to work snapping images, showing the female’s white head in the nest, and of the male perched nearby.
“If you’ve got a good pair of binoculars, every once in awhile, sometimes she picks her head up and you can see her white head.”
She said that the nest is easy to see from Barnett Street and down the slope from Franklin Street. She highly discourages people from attempting to climb down the steep hillside from Grandview Cemetery for a better view.
Terchanik said the nest is extremely difficult to see from above and the climb is too dangerous.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, bald eagle nests are constructed of large sticks and may be lined with moss, grass, plant stalks and sod, and can weigh up to 1,000 pounds.
Nests are commonly four to six feet in diameter and three feet deep and constructed near an adequate food supply, such as a lake or river.
Eaglets make their first unsteady flights 10-12 weeks after hatching and leave the nest within days, but stay close to it for about six weeks as they remain dependent on their parents for food.
“I’m a little surprised that they’re in the area, but I think it’s great thing,” said Pennsylvania Game Warden April Whitsell, who stated that the local bald eagle population is growing.
“It seems like there’s a slow, steady increase in the area. They’re certainly thriving much more than they have in years past; not a huge increase – not a massive uptick, but a slow and steady increase.”
She said eagles lay eggs between February and April.
“Sometimes one. Sometimes three. Usually two.”
Whitsell credits some of the population growth with a decrease in lead poisoning, as eagles feed upon dead animal carcasses that may contain lead shot from hunters.
“I think as we’ve been spreading the word and getting the word out there for hunters to change up their ammunition or to bury their carcasses, I think that been effective to a degree.”
The greatly improved health of the areas rivers is another factor that eagles are calling the Johnstown area home.
“They’ve got some pretty good food sources in those rivers,” she added.
Human activity of even limited duration may cause the birds to desert the nest. Flushing an adult incubating eggs leaves them susceptible to thermal stress, loss of moisture and predation. Once hatched, eaglets may miss vital regular feedings, or be flushed before they are able to fly and die if disturbed.
“We hope that the nest is not harassed in any manner,” Whitsell warned.
“There really is no need to go up close or bother them in any way.”
She mentioned that she may soon be putting up signs to keep birdwatchers at bay so the new family can flourish.
