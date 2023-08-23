JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Southmont Borough Council is advertising a new ordinance to keep roads clear of large vehicles parked indefinitely.
The board unanimously voted on Monday to approve the public advertising of Ordinance 545 for “Parking of large vehicles, trucks and trailers on borough roadways.”
The ordinance requires delivery trucks to move without delay upon the completion of pickup or delivery, and it requires contractors to move vehicles upon the completion of services, not to exceed eight hours. The ordinance also addresses trailers, dumpsters or storage pods placed on streets near residences requiring them.
Violations of the ordinance carry a fine between $100 and $500, and owners of vehicles in violation are subject to criminal proceedings before a magisterial district judge. The vehicle may also be towed at the owner’s expense, the ordinance reads.
The proposed ordinance stems from a continued dispute between neighbors on Dahlia Street.
John Klanchar, of 104 Dahlia St., has three trailers parked on the street, which he has used in his past career as a vehicle hauler. In addition, he has a Corvette with an antique historical license plate parked behind one of the trailers.
Those items were previously parked in a paper alley along the side of his house.
However, following a dispute with an adjacent property owner that was settled in court, he moved them to the street, causing friction with other neighbors.
Tension has boiled over multiple times during council meetings in recent weeks.
Members of the public and the board members have said they’ve been appalled by Klanchar’s use of curse words while giving public statements in defense of what he said are his rights. The crux of those statements has been a plea to be “left alone.”
Klanchar said he has few possessions aside from those parked along Dahlia Street. They hold sentimental value to him. He has no money to store them elsewhere and no room to park them on his property, he said.
“I feel as backed into a corner as everybody else does,” Klanchar said after a meeting on Monday. “What about my rights to property? and my First Amendment rights to free speech? ... I’m not threatening anything. Am I using words they don’t like. Yes? Am I guilty of hurting people’s feelings? Yes. Am I guilty of a crime? No.”
Across the street from Klanchar’s residence, beyond one of Klanchar’s trailers, is the residence of Carol Hickman, a 69-year-old widow and local Methodist church pastor.
“It has been 16 months that I’ve been living with this,” she said. “I’ve been worn out. I have no ill will against him (Klanchar). We can disagree on certain things, but you have to do certain things to be a good neighbor. It’s affecting my ability to have a nice home and a safe environment.”
Hickman’s residence has a driveway, but on the street at either side of her driveway are trailers that she said are permanently parked there.
Hickman said when she has visitors, they are boxed out from parking in front of the house. Instead, they park on another street, across an intersection. Many of her regular guests for church meetings are elderly, she said.
Hickman said she was encouraged by the council’s step toward passing an ordinance.
“I’ve been writing letters and making calls for 16 months,” she said.
The seven-page ordinance is on display at the borough’s office, 148 Wonder St., and it is also scheduled to be advertised in The Tribune-Democrat’s public notices. A vote to adopt the ordinance is scheduled for the next council meeting.
Southmont Borough Council meetings are scheduled for the third Monday of each month.
