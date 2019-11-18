Southmont Borough, which hasn’t raised taxes since 2008, will add a 2-mill increase to its 2020 general budget.
On Monday, borough council passed a $2.5 million budget, increasing the tax rate to 14.25 mills. The provisional approval came as the borough voted to approve its 2020 tentative budgets for general, sewer and garbage during the borough’s monthly meeting.
“It’s the first time in more than 10 years,” said council President Richard Rodgers.
According to Rogers, the 2-mill tax hike will equate to an increase of about $40 per Southmont Borough household.
Rogers cited the need to increase taxes as a way to offset a portion of the borough’s anticipated expenses.
“There’s just an increase in expenses all around,” he said. “Bills keep going up and we’ve been draining our surplus. It’s now reached a point where we felt that we should not be taking from our surplus, we should be carrying our own.
“I don’t have the records in front of me, but it’s been years since we had a tax increase and the bills have continued to go up.”
Borough officials are expected to approve the final 2020 budgets during December’s regular meeting.
