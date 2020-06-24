Southmont Borough Council took a procedural action Wednesday further cementing the Greater Johnstown Water Authority’s purchase of sewer lines from the City of Johnstown.
On Tuesday, the Johnstown City Council approved a proposal for the GJWA to purchase the city’s sewer collection system.
The Southmont Borough Council unanimously approved an ordinance Wednesday amending the Greater Johnstown Water Authority articles of incorporation to include ownership and operation of sanitary sewer facilities and to extend the term of existence of the authority by 50 years.
The authority was incorporated by Southmont and Westmont boroughs as well as Johnstown.
A vote from all chartering municipalities, including Southmont Borough, is required for the GJWA to purchase the sewer system from the City of Johnstown.
