JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Southmont Borough resident Bob Walker, of State Street, on Monday said he’s tired of the council’s procrastination.
He said the borough has blight issues to address, a headwall at Cheney Run to fix behind Leon and State streets and repairs to make to the roof of the municipal building.
“We have to put our foot down,” he said.
Bill Trevorrow, the council’s new president since January, said he heard Walker loud and clear at the council’s monthly meeting at the borough’s municipal building, 148 Wonder St.
“You will see things happen,” Trevorrow said. “I’ve been on council now for 18 months, and I hear you well.”
Trevorrow added that many streets in the borough need to be repaired.
He addressed the blight issue by introducing a new policy on Monday. The borough has seen an increase in junk cars and stacked-up old furniture outside residences, he said.
Such violations of the borough’s zoning code will elicit a notice from the zoning officer. If 60 days pass with no response from the property owner, then the borough will take the matter to a magistrate, Trevorrow said.
No formal action was required by the council. It was simply a matter of enforcing the borough’s ordinances, said borough solicitor Michael Carbonara.
To fund major repairs across the borough, a new grants committee formed in January is aggressively searching for state money, Trevorrow said. Doug Beri, new to the council since the November election, is the chairman of the grants committee.
“The grants committee is meeting on Monday, and we’ll talk in more detail about grants we want to go after,” Beri said. “The borough has a long laundry list of things we need to focus on. It’s a matter of setting priorities.”
Trevorrow agreed.
“There’s been a lot of can-kicking in the past. When I came here a year and a half ago, I was surprised at how much was let go,” he said. “I think it’s important to start putting our hat in the ring for grants.”
The borough’s monthly payments on two loans to fund its sewer project – a $7.4 million loan scheduled to end in 2038 and another $5.1 million loan scheduled to end in 2049 – are the main reasons why money is tight, Trevorrow said.
The state-mandated sewer project has been a headache for all municipalities served by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority’s sewage treatment plant, he said.
On Monday, the council solidified a plan to address the state Department of Environmental Protection’s latest order.
Although sewer construction is complete, the borough is still producing excessive amounts of water for treatment at the Dornick Point wastewater treatment plant, Trevorrow said.
Borough engineers have identified 237 properties where excessive ground water may still be infiltrating sanitary sewer lines, causing the excess overflow at Dornick Point.
“The borough has replaced main lines and people’s lateral lines up to their foundation,” Trevorrow said. “After that was completed, we still had excess flows, so engineers identified properties with excessive flow. What we, by ordinance, have said to these people is, ‘Here is a list of contractors – have them use a camera on your line, find where that leak is and replace it.’ We are not saying you have to dig up your whole basement.”
If overflow issues persist after those sewer lines are examined and repaired, then the borough has asked the DEP whether it may investigate installing a holding tank to hold sewage back and release it at a rate that facilitates better treatment at Dornick Point before it is released into the Conemaugh River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.