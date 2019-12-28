The Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board has been awarded a $492,509 state grant meant to “help young adults previously in the justice system receive training and education to find employment,” state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said Monday.
The board will use the grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s Youth Reentry Demonstration Project to support its reSTARt Youth program, according to a press release from Burns’ office.
“Providing these young adults with the services and support to get training will help them succeed and be productive members of society,” Burns said in the press release. “Removing barriers to employment will be a positive step for their future, and it will also benefit our local employers, providing them with young adults ready, willing and committed to work.”
The funding was a portion of about $5.8 million that was awarded to 10 workforce development boards in the state, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.