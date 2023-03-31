Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art teaching artist Tom McCarty will hold a two-week woodcarving residency program for beginners.
The program will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning April 18 at Memorial Community Center of Lilly-Washington, 421 Main St., Lilly.
Participants will learn the basics of woodcarving and provided a step-by-step demonstration. McCarty will show attendees how to start the carving, develop the subject and then put finishing touches to the creation.
Space is limited. There is no cost to attend, and all materials are covered.
Reservations can be made by calling 724-238-6015 or email to kmiller@sama-art.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.