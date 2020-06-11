Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art reopened its Loretto, Bedford, Altoona and Ligonier Valley sites Tuesday.
Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Saturday hours vary by locations.
SAMA-Johnstown, located in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, remains closed.
Visitors are asked to wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
There is no entrance fee at the museums.
Information: 814-472-3920 or emailing loretto@sama-art.org.
