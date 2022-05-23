Saddle up for a celebration of the arts.
The Belmont Stakes Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. June 11 at Winsome Stables, 391 Tel Power Road, Hollidaysburg.
The event will offer gourmet hors d’oeuvres and Derby-themed beverages, live music and entertainment, live and silent auctions, a casino, specialty baskets and a champagne reception.
“The gala is SAMA’s largest fundraiser event that we hold for the community, and it’s probably one of the most regal events that this area has to offer,” said Dante DiAndrea, site coordinator for SAMA-Loretto. “The Winsome Estate matches with our derby theme, and it’s a place that isn’t normally seen, so it’s a nice way for us to separate ourselves from other events.”
To add to the racing theme, the Belmont Stakes race will be broadcast live on the big screen around 6:45 p.m.
The live and silent auctions will feature art and sculpture, unique garden features, dream vacations, excursions and overnight stays such as a Fallingwater private tour and a nearby cabin retreat.
“One of the biggest ones is a Marco Island vacation getaway for a one-week stay during the summer of 2022 for up to six guests,” DiAndrea said.
“There’s big ticket items and then baskets donated from local businesses, so there’s something for all price ranges.”
Attendees are encouraged to show off their creative side and wear Belmont Stakes-themed attire.
“Fashion is a big part of it, and it adds to the fun, elegance and sophistication of the evening,” DiAndrea said.
Proceeds will benefit the five SAMA museums – Altoona, Johnstown, Ligonier Valley, Loretto and Bedford – to remain open to the public free of charge. The event also helps underwrite SAMA’s exhibitions and innovative arts-in-education and museum/health care partnership program.
“We hope people who attend have a fun night of leisure with others from the community and also feel rewarded by supporting SAMA and the arts,” DiAndrea said.
The gala is sponsored by the Bruno and Lena DeGol Family Foundation.
Gala tickets are $225 per person.
The deadline to purchase tickets is June 3.
Sponsorship opportunities also are available.
To order tickets, call 814-472-3921 or visit www.sama-art.org.
