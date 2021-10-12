Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art has named Abigail Cook, Robert Crusciel, Fred Danziger Jr., Brother Shamus J. McGrenra, Terri Nicole Sawyer and Aimee Willett to its board of trustees.
They will oversee the organization and represent SAMA in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
The board of trustees works to fulfill SAMA’s mission to preserve, exhibit and advance American art and bring educational and cultural programs and activities to the people of the southwestern area of central Pennsylvania.
