Saddle up for an evening of music, laughter and the clinking of glasses to benefit an area arts organization.
Derby Day Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Winsome Stables, 391 Tel Power Road, Hollidaysburg.
The event will offer gourmet hors d’oeuvres and Derby-themed beverages, live music and entertainment, live and silent auctions, a myriad of red roses, a casino and a champagne reception.
To add to the racing theme, the 146th Kentucky Derby will be broadcast live from Churchill Downs on a screen during the event.
This year’s gala marks the first time in its 41-year history that it will not be held on the campus of St. Francis University in Loretto.
“We were given the opportunity to utilize the stables and to tie it in with the horse race,” said Glenda Forosisky, gala co-chairwoman and a SAMA board trustee. “It’s a beautiful and wonderful location. We’re so excited to try a new venue and a very different theme and inspiration.”
The evening’s music will be provided by Big House Band from Philadelphia, featuring Jimi Milligan from the NBC show, “The Voice.”
“It’s a good mix of music that appeals to all ages,” Forosisky said.
The boutique-style silent auction will feature art, jewelry and special event items.
The live auction will include vacation packages, furniture and art.
“The most exciting item is a week at an oceanfront home with seven bedrooms and baths, pool and close to many top-notch golf courses at Hilton Head, South Carolina,” Forosisky said.
“Transportation for nine is provided by the DeGol (owners of Winsome Stables) family private plane.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress in their finest Derby Day attire.
“If there are enough beautiful hats and outfits, we may have a Derby Day contest,” Forosisky said. “We want people to have fun with that.”
Proceeds will enable the five museums – Altoona, Johnstown, Ligonier Valley, Loretto and Bedford – to remain open to the public free of charge.
The event also helps underwrite the museum’s world-class exhibitions and innovative arts-in-education and museum/health care partnership program.
“We hope people will say this is the best party they’ve been to this year, and walk away realizing they were a very important part of supporting Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in such a fun way,” Forosisky said.
Tickets for the gala are $200 per person.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
To order tickets, call 814-472-3921 or visit www.sama-art.org and click the “Events” tab.
