The holiday season may be a few months away, but this event will get you into a festive mood.
Southern Alleghenies Museum at Loretto will host its “Christmas in July” Family Fun Day from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 25 at the museum on the St. Francis University campus, Loretto.
Jessica Campbell, SAMA’s education coordinator, said the event is a way of making the museum a more family-friendly place.
“It’s important to bring in younger families to show them that our museum has activities for all ages,” she said. “We want to see our gallery filled with kids, parents, grandparents and anyone that wants to come check out our museum. We strive to provide programming for all ages.”
Participants will be able to make ornaments and there will be a coloring station set up.
“There will be some fun activities to kick start our event,” Campbell said.
Christmas-themed movies will be shown and guests will be able to enjoy snacks and refreshments while watching the shows.
Campbell said the museum schedules six months of family-friendly activities and it’s a way for people to see that the facility is much more than just an art museum.
“We offer so many programs and this was one that we thought should be added to our events calendar,” she said.
“The July event fell on the 25th so we decided ‘Christmas in July’ sounded like fun.”
There is a $10 fee per family and pre-registration is suggested.
For more information, call 814-472-3920 or visit www.sama-art.org.
