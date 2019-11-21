The South swept the girls-boys doubleheader in the ninth annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic on Thursday night at Trojan Stadium.
The South boys shut out the North 2-0 in the nightcap played in front of 750 fans.
The South girls won 8-4 over the North in the opener.
The senior boys and girls high school all-star event annually raises funds for The Tribune-Democrat Santa Fund, which is used to provide holiday gifts to families in need.
Most Valuable Player Alyssa Nail of Conemaugh Township scored three goals and her Indians teammate Jordan Miller had two goals for the South.
“She had a really special night,” said South coach Angie Berzonski, who also is Nail’s coach at Conemaugh Township High School. “She had a great season. I can’t say enough about her. She’s a remarkable young woman. She’s very talented.”
In addition to Nail and Miller, the South also had goals by Windber’s Caroline McClain, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Kara McKenzie and Bedford’s Taylor Downs.
Goal-scorers for the North girls included Cambria Heights’ Kelly Bassett (two goals), Richland’s Kendall Barron and Westmont Hilltop’s Alexis Nudds.
In the boys game, Most Valuable Player Quinn Egal, of Somerset, and Seth Montgomery, of Bedford, each scored goals in the South’s win.
“We moved the ball pretty well and kept the ball in our attack zone most of the game, but we just couldn’t finish most of the time,” Egal said. “But two goals still wins. We played strong defensively. A great game.”
