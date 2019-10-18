PORTAGE – A South Fork woman was jailed on Tuesday accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy two years earlier, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Tracy Lee Gaunt, 44, of the 600 block Grant Street, with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and the indecent assault.
Portage Borough police provided information to state police who filed charges after a forensic interview was conducted with the boy. Gaunt was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $40,000 bond.
