SOUTH FORK, Pa. – A cauldron of piping hot beef-vegetable soup simmered over a wood fire outside Jeanne Conkle's house. She made more than 30 gallons for the entire community.
South Fork, a small borough of fewer than 1,000 people, is marked by a lot of family involvement.
The homemade soup was Conkle's contribution to South Fork's fifth annual Winterfest held Saturday in the center of the borough. The event raises funds for multiple organizations that serve the borough's residents including the South Fork Public Library, the South Fork Historical Society and the South Fork Women's Club.
"This is a community-building event that people have come to look forward to," said Stacey Lewis, event organizer and South Fork Heritage Association president.
The fundraising activities included a "polar plunge" in a pool set up by the South Fork Volunteer Fire Department.
About a half-dozen people dressed up in fun, silly costumes to participate in the plunge, which benefited the borough's library. They were cheered on by dozens of people bundled up in winter coats.
South Fork business owners supplied ingredients for smores and live music kept the party going from noon to 5 p.m. Various goods including gobs were sold to benefit the community's organizations.
"I think it's something that brings us all together," South Fork resident Patti Kohart said.
Linda DeArmin, 77, has lived less than a mile from the center of town for most of her life.
"We do what we can to support the town, and this also brings people from other places," she said.
Christopher S. Miller, chief instructor of Miller's Martial Arts in Johnstown, presented a $250 check for the library at 320 Main St. before he participated in the plunge.
Miller said he contributed because one of his students lives in South Fork.
"We live in a 'take' society so we want our students to understand how important it is to give back to our communities," he said.
Sheila Ferchalk lived in South Fork for 44 years and is a member of the South Fork Women's Club.
Asked what the town means to her, she took no time to answer, "It means everything."
