SOUTH FORK – A half-mill tax increase will bring about $17,000 next year for additional street light in areas of South Fork Borough.
The increase brings the dedicated street lighting tax levy to 5.5 mills, and the borough’s total real estate tax to 30 mills.
The tax hike was approved at Monday’s borough council meeting along with the tentative general fund budget for 2020.
South Fork is launching a project in cooperation with Penelec to replace all 114 street lights in the borough with new energy-efficient LED lights, Mayor Jeremy Schrader said, adding that Penelec is paying for the lights and installation at no cost to borough residents.
The street light fund tax increase was approved in conjunction with the project. As Penelec crews work with council to upgrade the lights, they can identify areas where new street lights should be installed. Each costs $297, Councilman Frank Kmetz said.
“Members of council will pay attention to where lights are needed,” Kmetz said. “If we see a need to add, we have the funds available. It’s truly a partnership with Penelec.”
Final approval of the $212,000 budget for 2019 is scheduled for the Dec. 10 meeting.
