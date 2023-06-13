SOUTH FORK, Pa. – Borough leaders and the community’s only police officer have worked out issues that dominated conversation at South Fork Borough Council’s May 8 meeting, both sides said.
At the May meeting, council President Mark Wadsworth said property maintenance issues and code violations were not being enforced. He noted that council had updated those ordinances earlier this year to make them easier to enforce.
“I have yet to see a police report since those ordinances were updated for a home property issue,” Wadsworth said in May.
Council member Peggy Glacken followed up, saying she had received complaints that South Fork police Chief Don Wyar was not regularly seen in the Fifficktown section of South Fork or in Ehrenfeld Borough, which contracts with South Fork for police services. Residents in those areas said motorists are speeding on the streets.
“It’s the same cars,” Glacken said. “They don’t care, because they know they aren’t going to get cited. If you are there and you are visible, people are going to slow down.”
Wyar was not in attendance in May, but Wadsworth said he would discuss the issues with the chief before the June meeting. Wadsworth oversees police as acting mayor following former Mayor Todd Russell’s resignation in January.
“I will voice council’s concerns to him very vehemently,” Wadsworth said.
At the June meeting on Monday, Wyar’s report showed he had cited nine properties for ordinance violations. He told council seven of them have already been addressed.
Wadsworth did not attend Monday’s meeting, but said in a telephone interview he had talked to Wyar about the concerns and feels the issues were resolved.
“I spoke to him and they have been taken care of,” Wadsworth said. “I’m very satisfied.”
Council Vice President Abe Kmetz said he and Wyar discussed stepping up traffic enforcement in Fifficktown and Ehrenfeld.
“His visibility has been pretty good since the last meeting,” Kmetz said.
Wyar did not address the concerns directly, but said, “I have no issues,” following Monday’s meeting.
