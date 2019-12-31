A South Fork man was jailed Monday after a vehicle chase through the borough that injured the police chief, authorities said.
South Fork police charged Richard Allen Hall, 50, of the 500 block of Main Street, with assault of a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
According to a criminal complaint, police Chief Donald Wyar was investigating a reckless driver complaint at 3:11 p.m. on Second Street, in Ehrenfeld.
Wyar followed Hall’s 2005 Chrysler that refused to stop and was heading down Baumgardner Road toward Lambs Bridge.
Hall lost control of the vehicle in the 400 block of Frankstown Road. Hall climbed out and ran away before being chased down in a graveled lot, the complaint said.
Wyar was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with wrist and lower back injuries.
Wyar told The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday that he was out of the hospital and is recovering at home.
Hall was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
