SOUTH FORK – One of the founders of the new South Fork Historical Society has been tabbed as the borough’s new mayor.
Todd Russell, 56, was the only applicant for the post, which was left vacant when Mark Kohart resigned as mayor to take a vacant seat on borough council.
Borough council on Monday unanimously voted to name Russell as mayor. Neither Russell nor Kohart was in attendance.
“I thought it would give me a better opportunity to work with council,” Russell said in a telephone interview.
“We can put the pieces together to see if we can put South Fork back on the map.”
While continuing to explore projects through the historical society, Russell said he will be able to have better access to state and federal funding sources with the municipal government connection.
A Hollidaysburg School District science teacher, Russell is president of the teacher’s union there and district chairman of the Pennsylvania State Education Association’s political action committee.
“In politics, I’ve done a lot of stuff,” he said. “This is the next step.”
Borough Council President Mark Wadsworth said Russell was a good choice because he is a South Fork native who chose to return to his hometown and wants to see it improve.
“I grew up with Todd Russell,” Wadsworth said. “I’ve known Todd Russell. He’s a South Fork boy.”
Russell’s appointment is through December. There are no candidates for South Fork mayor listed on the spring primary ballots. Russell said he has not mounted a write-in campaign.
In other matters, council noted that Spring Cleanup has been set for May 19 and approved purchasing a cellphone for the police department.
Police Chief Don Wyar explained that the borough’s part-time officers sometimes use their personal cellphones, but block the caller-identification feature for privacy and don’t want to give out their numbers. With the department’s new phone, each officer will be able to carry it while on duty for quicker response to residents’ concerns.
“Instead of coming back to the office, they are making that phone call from the field,” he said. “It could cut arrival time.”
The cellular service is provided to the borough free of charge through the T-Mobile for Government’s Connecting Heroes program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.