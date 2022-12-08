JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A South Fork man will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of burglarizing a Geistown Borough home where a deceased person had lived, authorities said.
Cody Richard Holdsworth, 24, of Hollow Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a complaint affidavit, Holdsworth allegedly entered the house in the 200 block of Pauline Street in May after the resident died and stole two firearms.
Holdsworth was allegedly seen on video in the basement of the house, where he allegedly destroyed the security camera. He was spotted by other cameras inside the residence on other occasions prior to the burglary and before the person died, the affidavit stated.
Cambria County detectives charged him with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He is free on bond.
