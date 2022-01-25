SOUTH FORK, Pa. – A South Fork man faces 16 criminal charges, accused of stealing seven guns from a South Fork residence and trading the weapons for drugs, authorities said Tuesday.
Croyle Township police charged Steven Matthew Lang, 36, of the 600 block of Portage Street, with seven counts each of theft and receiving stolen property. He also was charged with one count each of burglary and attempted burglary.
According to a criminal complaint, Lang was caught on video allegedly trying to break into a house in the 100 block of Oak Street using a pry bar but the burglar alarm sounded.
Lang then entered a nearby home through the basement door and made off with a Glock .45 caliber handgun, a Remington 700 classic Weatherby, a Remington 700 30.06, a Colt AR-15, a Ruger 17 rifle, a Remington 1100 20 gauge and a Remington 1100 12 gauge.
Police from South Fork and Croyle Township found the vehicle used in the crime in the 2200 of Bedford Street in Stonycreek Township. Acting on a tip, police then spoke with a man in the 200 block of Main Street in St. Michael.
The man reportedly told police that he had picked up Lang who needed a ride to “pick up his guns,” the complaint said.
The man said he drove Lang from South Fork to Solomon Homes to meet a man known as “Fats.”
City police found Lang at Towne Manor Motel in Johnstown, and he told them that he had traded some of the guns to Fats, who gave him drugs.
