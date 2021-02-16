EBENSBURG – A South Fork man was sentenced to serve 9-24 months in Cambria County Prison stemming from a charge of simple assault in June.
Jason Lee Middleton, 31, appeared via video conference from Cambria County Prison in front of President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Middleton pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 19 and will receive credit for time served on the sentence issued on Tuesday. Middleton is also required to complete anger management training as per Krumenacker’s decision.
Middleton was also ordered to serve 24 months of probation on a separate simple assault charge from July.
