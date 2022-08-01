CRESSON, Pa. – A South Fork man was arraigned Sunday, charged with his sixth DUI after he was found driving on Admiral Peary Highway with a DUI suspended license, authorities allege.
Cresson Township police charged Richard Allen Hall, 53, of the 500 block of Main Street, with DUI, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and several traffic offenses.
According to a complaint affidavit, police said they followed a blue pickup truck, driven by Hall, at Penn Avenue at St. Joseph Street as it allegedly crossed the yellow lines six times and the white lines two times before making a right turn onto Admiral Peary Highway.
The pickup truck allegedly swerved across the yellow lines three times and crossed the white line six times and left the roadway twice before stopping in the 7100 block, the affidavit said.
Police said Hall was unable to walk, had slurred speech and was yelling profanities at officers, the affidavit said.
Hall told police that he had only two beers.
Hall was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $20,000 unsecured bond.
