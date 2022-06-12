JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A South Fork man was pronounced dead Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Johnstown.
Merlin Elderkin, 37, of South Fork, was driving his 2003 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on the Johnstown Expressway and turned onto the Bedford Street off ramp. He then had difficulty negotiating a turn, went off the roadway, struck a street sign and was ejected off of the bike around 7:43 p.m., according to Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar.
Hribar said that a passerby saw the accident and called 911.
Johnstown police, 7th Ward EMS, DART and the Johnstown Fire Department rendered aid to Elderkin, who was wearing a helmet during the accident.
He was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:24 p.m.
