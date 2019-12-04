A South Fork man has died from injuries sustained in a Nov. 11 crash in Adams Township.
Allen D. Brown, 32, sustained multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the chest and abdomen, and following a three-week hospital stay, died in the intensive care unit of Memorial Medical Center, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Brown was traveling west on Beaver Run Avenue last month when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, struck a utility pole and overturned his 1995 Chevy pickup truck, he said.
Brown, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected 150 feet from his vehicle, Adams Township police Chief Kirk Moss said.
The South Fork man had a blood alcohol content level of .139%, above the state’s .08 limit, test results showed, and speed was also likely a contributing factor in the crash, Lees said.
