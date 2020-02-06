SOUTH FORK – Youth sports leaders are brainstorming with South Fork Borough and Croyle Township officials to breath new life into Falcon Field.
Croyle Township supervisors asked representatives of the South Fork-Croyle Recreation Authority to attend this week’s township meeting after Supervisor Richard Potter noticed the liability insurance bill for Falcon Field had not been paid.
Authority member Andy Porborski said the insurance is now paid, but the situation illustrates issues at the former South Fork High School sports park.
“Some things got phased out, and we ran out of money,” Poborski said.
The authority board held its own meeting Tuesday after the supervisors’ meeting to begin outlining plans for the future, he said.
Because youth leagues make up the lion’s share of Falcon Field users, the authority’s governance has been fluid over the years. As children grow up and interests change, once-active parents step back from their role as leaders and volunteers, Poboroski explained.
Forest Hills High School football coach Justin Myers is president of the authority.
“For the past six years, the South Fork-Croyle Recreation Authority has been run by the Myers family,” Poborski told the Croyle supervisors.
Later, Poborski commended the family for its work.
“It’s good that people take care of the place, but we’re getting to the state where there is really no funding,” he said.
South Fork Baseball association paid half of the $1,700 insurance bill and the other half was split between Croyle Township and South Fork Borough.
The authority understands that the Falcon Field property – also known as South Fork Croyle Township Park – must be more self-sustaining.
“The authority serves two municipalities,” Poborski said. “It’s hard to rely on them for funding. Between the two of them, they don’t have a lot of money.”
Leaders are going to look into grant funding and expanding the use of the park for more support.
The 19-acre property includes the ballfield, parking area, basketball court, tennis courts and wooded areas. It was deeded to Croyle and South Fork by Forest Hills School District and retains the Falcon name from the former South Fork High School’s mascot, Poborski said.
South Fork’s former Boy Scout troop had a small camp and cabin on the property. Poborski said he has been in touch with an Adams Township troop to see if there is interest in fixing it up again.
Additional baseball and softball teams could also help, he added.
