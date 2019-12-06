The Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center is about to get festive.
The arts center, located on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township, will offer two performances that will help people get in the holiday spirit.
At 3 p.m. Dec. 15, the River City Brass Band will present its “Christmas Brasstacular” and it will feature traditional and popular holiday music.
The band’s traditional Christmas concert will combine festive seasonal music featuring Santa, his elves and Rudolph, and the band’s well-known special brand of humor.
River City Brass Band will be joined by the choir from Conemaugh Township Area High School under the direction of Mari Grace Lingenfelter.
Featured holiday favorites include renditions of “Little Drummer Boy,” “Fantasy on Jingle Bells,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Russian Christmas Music” and “Festival Fanfare for Christmas.”
The concert also will include the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
“This year we are presenting a wide selection of music,” said James Gourlay, conductor of River City Brass Band. “It’s all your favorites and it’ll be an extremely lively and upbeat concert.”
In addition, band members will be throwing out little gift and trinkets into the audience throughout the performance.
“It’s an engaging concert and it’ll be fun for the whole family,” Gourlay said.
“People will leave feeling uplifted and have a very Christmas feeling. You’ll be far better off hearing the River City Brass Band than not.”
The band performs at PPAC each season, and Gourlay said its members enjoy playing at the venue.
“We love playing there and the acoustics are great,” he said.
“Johnstown audiences are always very appreciative and we see many of the same people coming every year.”
Founded in 1981, the River City Brass Band is a 28-piece ensemble that tours extensively throughout the United States, with more than 60 performances each year as part of a community concert series across western Pennsylvania. The group has produced 15 commercial recordings.
For more information on River City Brass Band, visit www.rivercitybrass.org.
Tickets are $28 for premium and $26 for regular.
The sounds and spirit of Christmas will fill the air when Grammy-nominated Jim Brickman returns to Johnstown to present “A Christmas Celebration” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Brickman will entertain crowds with an uplifting, family-friendly holiday concert that blends yuletide memories and traditional carols that are based in faith, love and togetherness.
It’ll feature his original songs such as “The Gift,” “Sending You a Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes” and “If You Believe.”
“This is a lively, charming, happy show and there’s a lot of variety in it,” Brickman said. “There will be a lot of holiday songs, but not exclusively, and the whole set design is beautiful.”
Featured guests will be vocalist Anne Cochran, electric violinist Tracy Silverman and guitarist Luke McMaster.
“It’s almost like inviting friends over for a holiday party rather than a concert presentation,” Brickman said.
Brickman is a best-selling solo pianist earning 21 No. 1 albums and 32 top 20 radio singles in Billboard Magazine.
He’s garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards and the Canadian Country Music Award.
In addition, Brickman has vocal collaborations with artists such as Lady Antebellum, Johnny Mathis, Michael W. Smith, Martina McBride, Megan Hilty, Donny Osmond, Delta Goodrem and Olivia Newton-John.
He’s written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials and is in the 22nd season of hosting the syndicated radio show, The Jim Brickman Show.
Brickman said he’s hopeful the concert will provide people with an escape from the chaos of life and holiday season.
“There’s a lot of laughter and some emotional, heartstring moments,” he said. “We hope you walk out feeling like it was a breath of fresh air and that you weren’t thinking about anything expect for where your mind went with the music and where your heart went.”
For more information on Brickman, visit www.jimbrickman.com.
Tickets are $49 for premium and $45 for regular.
Tickets for both shows are available by calling 814-269-7200 or online at www.upjarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.