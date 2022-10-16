WINDBER, Pa. – This concert will have you feeling a groovy kind of love.
“I Got You Babe – Tribute to Sonny and Cher” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.
Marty Stelnick, who performs as Sonny, and Kara Chandler, who performs as Cher, will entertain audiences with their authentic recreation of the duo’s comedy hour.
Attendees will laugh along with sketch comedy and sing along to all the duo’s classic hits, including “I Got You Babe,” “Baby Don’t Go,” “The Beat Goes On” and “All I Ever Need Is You.”
Jerry Ledney, executive director of the Arcadia Theater, said the duo last performed at the theater in 2019 to rave reviews.
“The response was very good, and it’s one of the reasons why we asked them to come back,” Ledney said. “It’s the music that we’ve known and loved for so long.
“The show is music and comedy, and the way the times are now, it’s nice to have a little bit of comedy involved in your life.”
The high-energy variety show will visually captivate audiences with elaborate costume changes, classic TV commercials and special guest tribute performances by Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney and David Bowie.
“People really enjoy the costume changes, and it makes for a fun evening,” Ledney said. “The music continues to be popular and it gets played a lot. People enjoy it.”
He said that Stelnick and Chandler are talented performers who capture Sonny and Cher perfectly.
“The rapport they have with each other is what you used to see on TV,” Ledney said. “They have that banter and the joking, and they work very well together.”
He added that the audience is in for a night of laughs.
“I hope they can sit back and relax and smile,” Ledney said. “That’s the nice part of it when you see people leaving the theater happy.”
“Ticket sales are going well, and we have plenty of good seats available,” Ledney said.
Tickets are $39, $37 and $35 and can be purchased at the box office, by calling 814-467-9070, or online at www.arcadiawindber.com.
