JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For more than a year, Jeff Crowder has paid $825 a month in rent for a small second-floor room at the Towne Manor Motel in downtown Johnstown.
It's a bill that included $55 for a television and a refrigerator. And while the motel is in rough shape, it was "home," Crowder said.
Until 12 p.m. Friday, that is. That's when Crowder lugged his air conditioner and a bag of his belongings to an SUV bound for temporary lodging in Richland Township – the last of 16 residents forced to leave the condemned building at 155 Johns St.
"It's not right that ... we're the ones suffering the consequences," Crowder said. "We paid our rent – and then we had to fight to get two extra days (to move)."
A bright orange "CONDEMNED" sign was taped to the Towne Manor Motel's front door on Monday after firefighters responding to a call for aid found the two-story motel in a decrepit state.
Some residents – Crowder included – were living on the second floor, which Johnstown Codes Manager Dave Williams said isn't permitted for occupancy.
Fire Chief Bob Statler said that roof problems allowed water to pour through the deteriorating upper floor and down into the main level. And property owner Dusan Bratic was treating the motel like an apartment building, officials said – another violation because the building was approved as a short-term stay motel, Williams said.
City officials said structural and codes issues forced them to order the building vacated as a safety concern. But they have worked with Cambria County Behavioral Health to ensure that its residents didn't end up homeless this weekend.
Early Friday afternoon, partners with Cambria County Behavioral Health were loading the last remaining residents and their belongings into vehicles bound for another Cambria County motel. This motel is an agency partner, said Tracy Selak, the agency's administrator.
The goal is to find them permanent housing over the next 30 days, Selak said.
Short-term stops
That worried Crowder, a self-described Navy vet who said he's been homeless before.
"It's hard finding somewhere to live," he said. "You make calls and get nowhere."
Selak said she understands Crowder's concerns and frustrations. Those scenarios are the reason why her office partners with Breaking the Barriers, a local nonprofit aimed at assisting the "underserved," she said.
Case managers will work "as long as it takes" to help them find long-term housing, she said.
"And we'll make sure they have somewhere to stay in the meantime, even if it takes longer than 30 days," Selak said.
And for now, they'll be moving into cleaner, safer conditions, she said.
Time of 'transition'
That doesn't mean it will be "home," however, Selak acknowledged.
"Good, bad or otherwise, the Towne Manor became a place to fall back on for people who were having issues maintaining permanent housing" at previous addresses, Selak said, noting that there can be various reasons why people move from place to place.
Through the county's Human Resources umbrella – and nonprofit partners – support might be available to address those issues, too, Selak said. Veterans, residents over the age of 60 and people with mental health disabilities or substance abuse issues may all be eligible for broader support.
"We're committed to helping them, however we can, to transition to permanent, long-term housing," Selak said.
Williams said on Thursday that the Towne Manor Motel will remain condemned – uninhabitable – until its long list of codes violations are addressed.
Some problems stemming from the second floor's condition date back two years to when codes officials first met with Bratic after he purchased the property, Williams said.
Bratic indicated that he plans to repair the site, Williams said Thursday. The motel's owner has not responded to a request for comment.
“Where it goes from here, it’s up to the owner at this point now,” Williams said at the time. “The ball is in his court if he wants to make improvements, and if it sits there and there are other code violations, he’ll be cited for that, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.